Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,777 in the last 365 days.

SB752 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Jacque - 2021-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to repeal 165.986 (6); to renumber and amend 165.986 (1), 165.986 (2) and 165.986 (4); to amend 20.455 (2) (bm), 20.455 (2) (kb), 165.986 (title), 165.986 (3) and 165.986 (5); and to create 16.20, 165.986 (1c), 165.986 (2) (a) and (c) and 165.986 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to political subdivisions for additional policing and strategic planning to combat crime and grants for beat patrol and specialized officers. (FE)

Status: S - Judiciary and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2021/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb752

You just read:

SB752 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Jacque - 2021-12-22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.