SB752 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Jacque - 2021-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to repeal 165.986 (6); to renumber and amend 165.986 (1), 165.986 (2) and 165.986 (4); to amend 20.455 (2) (bm), 20.455 (2) (kb), 165.986 (title), 165.986 (3) and 165.986 (5); and to create 16.20, 165.986 (1c), 165.986 (2) (a) and (c) and 165.986 (4m) of the statutes; Relating to: grants to political subdivisions for additional policing and strategic planning to combat crime and grants for beat patrol and specialized officers. (FE)