AB728 in Asm: Assembly Amendment 1 offered by Representative Kitchens - 2021-12-22

WISCONSIN, December 22 - An Act to repeal 281.75 (2) (e), 281.75 (9) (a), 281.75 (11) (a) 8. and 281.75 (11) (ae); to renumber and amend 281.75 (5) (f) and 281.75 (9) (b); to amend 92.14 (6) (c), 93.59 (2) (a), 93.59 (2) (d), 93.59 (3), 281.68 (1t) (intro.), 281.68 (3) (a) 1., 281.75 (7) (c) 7. and 281.75 (11m); and to create 281.68 (1) (ar), 281.70 (1) (am), 281.70 (4) (a) 4., 281.75 (2) (g), 281.75 (5) (f) 2., 281.75 (7) (d) and 281.75 (9) (am), (bm), (c) and (d) of the statutes; Relating to: nitrates under the well compensation program; eligibility for producer-led watershed, lake, and river protection grants; and the annual allocation plan for county conservation grants. (FE)

Status: A - Agriculture

