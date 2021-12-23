Dwight Dykstra Reveals His Favorite Snowmobiling Destinations
Snowmobiling is a thrilling way to enjoy the scenic winter landscape, says Dwight Dykstra. Whether you prefer a scenic tour of the countryside or a fast-paced cold-weather adventure, there are snowmobiling destinations all over the U.S. where you can make the most of winter vacation!
Check Out West Yellowstone Montana Says Dwight Dykstra
West Yellowstone, Montana is a mecca for snowmobilers all over the country. With wide-open plains that stretch for miles and breathtaking scenery, it’s hard to beat. You can take guided tours that include views of the national park’s Old Faithful Geyser Basin and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone!
Whether you take a guided tour or set out on your own, make sure you check out the infamous “tree goblins” at 2,000 feet and above! These snow-covered trees have been completely transformed into whimsical and fantastical shapes.
Pittsburg, New Hampshire
Often called the “snowmobiling capital of New England”, Pittsburg is far enough north that it almost touches Canada. And that means high-quality powder that’s perfect for snowmobiling!
The whole town turns out for snowmobiling events, and the Pittsburg Ridge Runners snowmobile club maintains an enormous trail system that’s considered by many to be the best in the Northeast. From Pittsburg, the trail system stretches out across the Northeast. You can take trail rides to Maine, Vermont, and Canada well into spring before the snow melts, says Dwight Dykstra.
Black Hills, South Dakota
In South Dakota, snow falls early and stays on the ground well into early spring, Dwight Dykstra says. While this is bad news for people who long for summer, it’s perfect for the avid snowmobiler! Whether you prefer mountains, plains, or forests, South Dakota has the scenery for you. Just make sure you watch out for buffalo!
Chugach Mountains, Alaska
If you’re interested in traveling a little further, Alaska has some of the best snowmobiling opportunities in the United States. There are dozens of popular trails along the coast. But if you travel inland, the Chugach Mountains are the perfect wilderness escape.
Rugged mountains, deep snow, and pristine scenery are the hallmarks of the Chugach Mountains area.
Priest Lake, Idaho
People forget that Idaho is so far north, but the northern tip is actually not far from the Canadian border. On Priest Lake, the Elkins Resort maintains two trailheads that take you straight across the Selkirk Mountain Range. These trails stretch for hundreds of miles and hours of fun as you climb the mountains and take in the stunning views from 7,000 feet, Dwight Dykstra concludes.
