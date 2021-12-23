Corey Schmidt, a Disney Fanatic, Explains Why Disney Really Is a Great Place for Family Vacations
Corey Schmidt, a disney fanatic, explained why disney really Is a great place for family vacationsNORTH RIDGEVILLE, OHIO, USA, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corey Schmidt is a dental professional by day. While he enjoys his career, he also loves his free time, and enjoys every family vacation he gets to take with those he loves, including his children. One of the places that Mr. Schmidt loves to travel with his kids is Disney. If you have never been before, you may be wondering if Disney is really the best place for family vacations and why. Listen on as Mr. Schmidt tells you why he loves to vacation at Disney.
Corey Schmidt Explains How There Are Plenty of Attractions For People of All Ages
Corey says that one of the reasons why Disney really is a great place for family vacations is because there are rides and attractions for people of all ages. Those who are young may enjoy taking a whirl around Dumbo, while those who love speed may enjoy Space Mountain. There are also plenty of shows, parades, and nightly fireworks to entertain your family. Disneyland has two theme parks and Disney World has four different theme parks, ensuring there are plenty of rides and attractions for everyone.
Corey Schmidt States How Disney Is Turning Into a Foodie's Paradise
Corey Schmidt explains that one of the most overlooked aspects of Disney is the food. When people think of Disney, they often think of traditional theme park food, such as chicken nuggets and fries or pizzas. While Disney does have counter service options with more traditional theme park foods, they also offer a wide array of restaurants. In Epcot, there are sit-down restaurants featuring cuisine from around the world, including Morrocan food, French food, and Canadian Food. In Disney hotels, you can often find steak houses and character meal buffets. Disney also offers food festivals, including the Flower and Garden Festival and Food and Wine Festival, where you can try unique, small dishes. There are so many unique restaurants to explore that Disney is quickly becoming a foodie's paradise.
Schmidt Details How Disney Is a Family-Friendly Destination
Corey lists a family-friendly destination as the final reason why Disney is a really great place for family vacations. There are not many places in this world that are truly family-friendly. If you travel to Europe, you may struggle to find cuisine a picky toddler may eat. If you travel to a National Park, coming across changing stations to change a baby's diaper is not always easy. Disney features everything you need to have a safe and enjoyable trip with your family, including all of the conveniences that you would expect from a place that touts itself as being family-friendly.
Corey Schmidt is a Disney enthusiast, and he encourages families to go at least once or twice. There are rides that appeal to people of all ages, restaurants with any type of cuisine you can imagine, and Disney truly is one of the few family-friendly destinations.
