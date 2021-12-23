Two additional days needed for H-2 culvert repairs at Ka Uka Boulevard Exit

Main, News Posted on Dec 22, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the closure of two right lanes and shoulder of the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction at the Ka Uka Boulevard Exit on Saturday, Dec. 18, through Thursday, Dec. 23. from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for culvert repairs will be extended two additional days.

Work to stabilize the slope and repair the culvert will continue on Friday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 27.

The Ka Uka Boulevard Exit will remain open.

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

###