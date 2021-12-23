Emergency sewer work on Jarrett White Road Monday through Friday 8AM – 4PM

Main, News Posted on Dec 22, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces the closure of two southbound (makai) lanes of Jarrett White Road between Ala Mahamoe Street and Mahiole Street Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for emergency sewer repairs. To allow for traffic in both directions during the work, a single lane of northbound (mauka) Jarrett White Road will be contraflowed.

The emergency repairs will address a sewer line damaged during the Kona Low storm earlier this month. Closures for the repairs are expected to run through Jan. 21, 2022.

Updates on planned closures for state roadways can be found on the HDOT website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

