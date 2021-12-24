The latest cloud-based video surveillance solutions by SpotCam
SpotCam business camera series with WebVMS is an affordable yet professional cloud-based video surveillance solution for business and home
SpotCam will remain the only brand in the market that provides continuous cloud recording for free forever.”NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To answer the strong demand from the market, SpotCam launches its first series of business IP cameras aiming for small to medium business applications.
— VentureBeat
Affordable solution without extra devices needed
SpotCam business camera series including five models, they are all 2K ultra-HD resolution and supports either Wi-Fi or PoE connection. What makes SpotCam business solution different from traditional CCTV monitoring systems is that there’s no need to purchase NVR, DVR, or VMS software anymore. Instead, thanks to the cloud-based system, get SpotCam cameras, and then you're all set with a professional video monitoring system including SpotCam WebVMS and mobile app.
Build a professional monitoring system in seconds
SpotCam business IP cameras can be set up easily in 3 minutes by connecting the camera to the internet via Wi-Fi or Ethernet interface. You can set up, access, and manage unlimited cameras using the SpotCam app on iOS/Android devices or SpotCam WebVMS with web browsers, viewing up to 12 cameras simultaneously and enjoying free cloud recording. SpotCam allows you to enjoy complete and professional video surveillance solutions easily with just SpotCam cameras and one SpotCam account, no strings attached. It is a perfect choice for small to medium businesses, office environments, and residential buildings.
Diverse and sophisticated cloud-based services
SpotCam business IP camera comes with a free 24-hour full-time continuous cloud recording plan forever, and it also supports up to 128GB of local storage. With a microSD card inserted in the camera, video footage can be stored in a microSD card even when the network is down, preventing video data loss in all circumstances and giving you an extra sense of security. There’re optional cloud recording plans for up to 30 days, and you can access, playback, and download video data any time. SpotCam also offers diverse cloud AI services, including face recognition, object detection, virtual fence, etc., for a subscription. You can freely choose what services you need and pay as low as only $3 per month for AI services.
Security and privacy
You can also rest assured that SpotCam Business Solution is 100% free of unwanted backdoors when it comes to cybersecurity. We implement SSL and AES-256bit encryption to ensure data transmission is secured. In addition, SpotCam cloud servers establish on AWS/GCP secured cloud platforms located in your local locations, including Europe, the US, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan. In contrast, all SpotCam business cameras are made in Taiwan, and software is 100% developed by the SpotCam team based in Taiwan headquarter.
Price and availability
There’re five business cameras available currently, including indoor mini dome camera SpotCam TC1 and PoE version TC1-P, indoor/outdoor IP66 bullet camera SpotCam BC1 and PoE version BC1-P, and indoor/outdoor IP66 spotlight bullet camera SpotCam BCW1. They are now available from $119 before tax through major retail channels in the US, EU, UK, Japan, and Taiwan.
About SpotCam
SpotCam is one of the leading cloud video solution providers founded in 2013. With years of experience in the video surveillance industry, the team has created a cloud-based video monitoring solution that perfectly meets the needs of home and small to medium business users.
For further information, visit https://www.myspotcam.com
Mia Cheng
SpotCam
+886 2 8228 0437
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn