Additional Omicron cases detected in Hawai‘i

Posted on Dec 22, 2021 in Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) has detected 24 additional cases of the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.1.529, also known as the Omicron variant. This brings the total number of confirmed Omicron cases in Hawai‘i to 74.

While all Omicron cases detected thus far are on O‘ahu, four specimens from Hawaii Island and two specimens from Maui contain a molecular clue indicating they are likely Omicron. Whole genome sequencing will be performed to determine if they are Omicron.

“Booster shots are more important than ever. Please get your booster shot now. People who have received booster shots have much more protection from Omicron than those who have not yet gotten their boosters,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char, FACEP.

The latest 24 Omicron cases come from specimens collected from December 7 through December 13. Omicron is circulating widely in all our communities. DOH expects Omicron cases to increase rapidly statewide.

Find information on COVID-19 vaccines and tests at www.hawaiicovid19.com.

Additional Omicron cases detected in Hawai'i

