Marijuana Impairment Innovation: Launching ZXEREX Safe™ Fit-for-Duty Screening
Workplace Safety Benefits from Timely Identification of Impairment from Drugs or Fatigue - Supports Rapid, Cost-Effective Random and For-Cause EvaluationSCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marijuana Impairment: ZXEREX Safe™ Launches Workplace Safety Fit-for-Duty Screening
For Rapid, Cost-Effective Random and For-Cause Impairment Evaluation
ZXEREX Safe™ is launching an innovative cloud-based impairment screening solution for high-risk jobs and those where employees interact with the general public. This exciting technology was invented at Arizona State University and Barrow Neurological Institute. For 7 straight years, ASU has been ranked No. 1 for Innovation by U.S. News & World Report.
ZXEREX Safe™ works by detecting temporary neurological impairment related to the use of drugs and fatigue. The technology was validated at leading medical centers in human trials that resulted in the world’s first oculomotor biosignature for Marijuana intoxication.
This remarkable low-cost impairment takes a minute or two allowing it to be used as often as desired. With the rapid growth of recreational or medicinal marijuana, ZXEREX Safe™ provides an objective indicator of impairment or intoxication that will serve as a deterrent to employees showing up impaired or becoming impaired on the job. This screening tool addresses the needs of all employers, including those with zero-tolerance drug policies that led to the need to fire highly skilled workers due to positive urine tests even though the employee were not intoxicated at the time.
According to Andrew Freedman of Forbes Tate, former Marijuana Czar of the State of Colorado, and a public policy advisor to ZXEREX, “What so impressed me with Zxerex compared to other companies was that they had the rare combination of scientific rigor and go-to-market strategy.”
When combined with an employer’s current safety program, ZXEREX Safe™ will help to reduce workplace injuries and casualty losses, lower absenteeism rates, and increase workplace productivity.
ZXEREX seeks to help companies create safe, impairment-free workplaces while recognizing the need to respect the employee, support employee retention, and enhance recruiting.
