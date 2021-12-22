Pluto Inu - Pluto Inu Token Launches Its Clairvoyant Dapp on The Ethereum Network, Giving Users A Live Feed of Backend Token Transactions

/EIN News/ -- Pluto Inu’s Clairvoyant Dapp goes live, making ERC-20 and the Ethereum Network a safer place for investors.

Los Angeles, California, United States, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investing in Pluto Inu offers two major opportunities for investors:

-Insight into the precise actions developers are taking in a user-friendly live feed, giving investors the upper hand over malicious tokens.

-Access to a first of its kind Airdrop Tracker, a platform designed to avoid “Slow Rugs” that will show the total value of tokens airdropped, who they were airdropped to, as well as how much has been sold, all in an easily digestible format.

Pluto Inu, an innovative project on the Ethereum Network, launches its Clairvoyant Dapp, a platform built by investors, for investors. By giving traders unique insights into variables that often go unnoticed, Pluto Inu allows its users to navigate De-Fi and protect themselves from scams on decentralized exchanges, like Uniswap and Sushiswap, by having a live feed of backend token transactions at their fingertips.

Going forward, Pluto Inu intends to become a household name in the DeFi space by expanding as a cross-chain platform onto networks such as Avax, Cronos, BSC, Harmony (ONE), and FTM. Pluto Inu also intends to get audited by blockchains security top firm, Certik, as well as obtaining 24/7 security monitoring with the company’s Skynet platform.

More information about Pluto Inu can be found at the links below:

Website: http://www.plutoinu.io

Telegram: https://t.me/plutoinuerc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PlutoInuERC

“DeFi in its current state can be compared to the Wild Wild West of investing and it's getting harder and harder to tell legitimate projects apart from malicious ones. When we started doing research on different types of scams, we found that DeFi scams have amassed a net loss of 12 Billion USD in 2021, affecting retail investors the hardest. This is precisely why we’ve chosen to innovate; to create a platform that offers investors tools to identify, combat, and escape such scams. We truly are a platform built by investors, for investors.”





- The Pluto Inu Team

Company: Pluto Inu

Email: plutoerc@customers.prdistribution.org

Website: https://www.plutoinu.io

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/pluto-inu---pluto-inu-token-launches-its-clairvoyant-dapp-on-the-ethereum-network-giving-users-a-live-feed-of-backend-token-transactions.html

Media Company: MetaLab, Media Name: Brian Media Phone: 213 5660665, Media Email: brian_metalab@customers.prdistribution.org Media URL: http://www.metalab.media/