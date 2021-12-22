State provides record utility bill assistance to New Mexicans

SANTA FE – As temperatures continue to drop around New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Human Services Department reminds homeowners and renters to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps low-income families and individuals pay home heating costs in the winter and necessary cooling costs in the summer. Under this administration, New Mexico has provided a record amount, $73,927,065 in energy assistance to approximately 200,963 low-income New Mexico households in the last three years.

“LIHEAP is more important than ever for people struggling with their utility bills during the cold winter months,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “No New Mexican family should have to choose between paying for heat or forgoing other necessities like food or medicine, and we are – and will continue to be – here to help.”

LIHEAP provides qualified New Mexico residents with a one-time, annual payment toward heating and electric bills. The funding pays a portion of energy costs determined by household size, income and energy costs. The benefit is usually paid directly to the energy supplier. Eligibility is based on household size and the gross annual income of every household member, 18 years of age or older.

LIHEAP is a federally funded energy assistance program for low-income families, in which heating bill payments are made on behalf of households.

Miquela, a single mom from Santa Fe with two little boys, Ezekiel and Eli states, “I am going to school to get my degree in Early Childhood Education/Early Childhood Special Education and work fulltime as a Teacher’s Assistant for the public schools with the Pre-K program. The last year and a half have been difficult. Teaching remotely and homeschooling my boys was not easy. Now that we are back in the classroom, we are at risk of exposure to COVID-19 and don’t always get paid if we are out due to the pandemic. LIHEAP has helped my family by assisting me with my utilities so that I can use the money I saved by receiving that benefit for other expenses and not get behind on my other bills. I am grateful for the LIHEAP program, and I hope that others take the opportunity to apply for this resource.”

Pictured above is Miquela, a single mom from Santa Fe with two little boys, Ezekiel and Eli who have benefited from the LIHEAP program.

What information do I need to apply? You will need the following:

Recent copies of your utility bills.

A recent payroll stub or other proof that shows your current gross income.

Documentation showing income from Social Security, Unemployment Insurance, Pension Funds, disability, etc.

Final Utility Termination Notice (if you have received a shut-off notice from your energy company).

Proof of present address (e.g., rent receipt, lease or deed, property tax bill).

Proof of total members living in your household (e.g., birth certificates, school records, etc.)

Social Security cards (or numbers) for all persons living in your household.

Proof of U.S. citizenship or permanent residence.

Individuals seeking to apply for LIHEAP may apply online through www.yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465. For more information about the program visit this page.

