December 22, 2021

Small fire at the Circuit Court for Talbot County causes temporary operational changes

EASTON, Md. – On Sunday, December 19, 2021, a fire occurred in the clerk’s office at the Circuit Court for Talbot County. There was substantial smoke and water damage to the clerk’s office and throughout the north and main wings of the courthouse. An extensive clean-up operation began immediately while county and state management collaborated to ensure that the court can continue to provide services to the public during this time.

All scheduled virtual hearings will continue but, at this time, in-person hearings will be held only in the Bradley Meeting Room located in the south wing of the courthouse. The courtrooms in the main wing of the courthouse have been cleaned and will be available for use beginning on January 3, 2022.

All attorneys are encouraged to continue to file court documents through Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC). All land records must be filed electronically. Additionally, a drop box has been set up in the courthouse to allow for the clerk’s office to accept non-electronic filings. Any in-person meetings with the clerk’s office will be offered by appointment only.

For filing questions, contact Clerk of Court Kathleen Duvall and Chief Deputy Clerk Alyssa Hughes at 410-822-2611.

