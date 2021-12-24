Birch Group Announces New Pilot Partnership with Washington County
The eco-conscious deconstruction and salvage non-profit will help Washington County alleviate waste while creating second chances for workers
We are thrilled to be partnering with Washington County on this new pilot initiative that will play a critical role in both caring for the environment and uplifting workers across Washington County.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Birch Group, a Minneapolis-based non-profit that provides workforce development through sustainable building practice jobs and projects, has announced its new pilot partnership with Washington County residents and contractors that kicks off in January 2022. Through the partnership, Birch Group will lend its services to county residents and businesses to assist with deconstruction projects. The aim is to curtail the amount of waste that flows back into county facilities and the environment.
— Petrina Rhines
Through the new initiative, Birch Group will work with homeowners and contractors in Washington County to salvage items and donate them before demolition crews come in. By bringing in Birch Group for deconstruction and salvage services, homeowners and contractors can save money and protect the environment compared to simply disposing of all construction and deconstruction debris via traditional waste disposal processes.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Washington County on this new pilot initiative that will play a critical role in both caring for the environment and uplifting workers across the Twin Cities," said Petrina Rhines, Birch Group CEO. "By partnering with Birch Group, Washington County residents save money while also making a transformational impact by caring for the planet with responsible deconstruction and salvage practices and arming people with employment skills that will help them be successful now and in the future. It's a win-win for everyone involved."
The Birch Group is a non-profit with a transformational aim: giving people and materials a second chance at life. In terms of giving people second chances, the organization does this through on-the-job training and skills development that allows its team members to build responsibility and valuable skills that they will be able to use in future careers.
Likewise, Birch Group also repurposes salvaged building and construction materials. The organization offers full-service deconstruction and salvage services, including full deconstruction, partial deconstruction, selective deconstruction, and salvage work. Many of the materials taken out of job sites then go to Birch Group’s reuse building materials store, thus reducing environmental waste by allowing materials to be reused. They also work with clients to secure environmental grants if needed to help fund any associated cleanup costs.
A partnership with Birch Group includes an on-site visit and assessment by its skilled team of professionals, which includes costs and timelines. Phase 2 provides structure deconstruction guided by quality control and safety measure. Finally, in Phase 3, Birch Group does a final walkthrough with the home or building’s owner to ensure satisfaction.
The organization is driven by its Green Mission Motto: For A Cleaner, More Prosperous Minnesota. To accomplish this mission, Birch Group uses a three-pronged approach, which is reflected in its tagline "Rethink. Reclaim. Reuse." This process involves rethinking the way people approach demolition projects and environmental waste, reclaiming human potential by giving others a rewarding job opportunity, and reusing construction materials by repurposing them for other needs and projects.
In addition to its new pilot with Washington County, Birch Group also has an upcoming project with Reuter Walton, one of the Twin Cities’ most notable developers.
“What we’re doing is truly transformational. Our ability to make a positive environmental impact while bettering the lives of the people who work for us puts us into a category all by ourselves,” said Rhines. “We invite homeowners and construction professionals looking to help the environment while giving local workers an opportunity to thrive to get in touch with us for their deconstruction and salvage needs.”
To learn more about Birch Group, visit https://www.thebirchgroup.org/.
Petrina Rhines
Birch Group
+1 612-323-9333
email us here