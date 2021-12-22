Akash Kesari Shares The Benefits Of Interning At A Multi-Specialty Medical Facility
Multi-Specialty Medical Facility Benefits Are Myriad, According To Akash KesariSAVANNAH , GA, UNITED STATES , December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During his education and training as a physician, Akash Kesari completed his internship at a multi-specialty medical facility. Here, he shares why he feels going through an internship at a multi-specialty facility can have benefits over a single-specialty practice.
Easy To Communicate With Care Team Members
A multi-specialty facility makes it easier to develop a treatment team and communicates with team members. Often, patients need care that requires the input of multiple medical professionals. While this type of care can be coordinated through several single-specialty facilities, it's easier for those in close proximity to come together to care for a patient. Doctors in multi-specialty facilities can develop relationships with other specialists and recommend providers with experience in a patient's specific area of need.
Large Patient Base Means Varied Experience
Large, multi-specialty medical facilities often attract a larger number of patients than smaller facilities. A large variety of patients means interns get the chance to gain experience that they may not be able to access at a smaller facility. When patients come to a multi-specialty facility for a single need, they may decide to get the rest of their care at the same facility for the sake of convenience. This means that interns get the chance to work with patients who have special medical needs that they may not encounter in a smaller practice.
In many cases, interns rotate through various specialties. Working at a multi-specialty facility means that interns can spend more time gaining experience and less time onboarding at a new facility each time they move on to a new specialty.
Practice Management Resources
According to Akash Kesari, interns at a multi-specialty medical facility may have access to patient management tools that they may not have at a smaller practice. Appointment scheduling software, online appointments, in-house pharmacies, and research facilities at a multi-specialty facility can allow doctors to spend more time focusing on patient care and less time focusing on logistical issues. Interns at a large facility may also have an easier referral system than they would have at a smaller, single-specialty practice.
Access To Top-Of-The-Line Technology Is Key, According To Akash Kesari
Medical technology is constantly changing and can make a huge difference in providing excellent patient care. At a large, multi-specialty medical facility, interns may be more likely to have access to the latest technology than at a smaller facility. Medical technology is expensive, and large hospital systems typically have more resources than smaller practices, allowing them to stay on top of the latest advances in technology. While using the technology is an excellent way to provide great patient care, becoming well-versed in technology use can also be helpful for interns when they're looking for a permanent position.
