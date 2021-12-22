DelDOT Announces Completion of 141 Projects

Motorists who use the Route 141 corridor are receiving an early holiday gift as a decade of work involving multiple projects comes to an end on the Route 141 corridor from Route 4 in Newport to Route 13 in New Castle. This is one of the most heavily traveled non-interstate roads in Delaware and required extensive work to address safety and capacity needs and replace ageing infrastructure.

All major work for the most recent project from the I-95 interchange to Jay Drive, which began in August 2019, has been completed ahead of the original spring 2022 completion date by the contractor, R.E. Pierson.

Improvements include: • Complete reconstruction of the I-95/141 interchange consisting of eight interchange ramps and four bridges • Constructing an additional left turn lane from Commons Boulevard to Route 141 northbound • Constructing additional Route 141 through lanes at the Commons Boulevard intersection • Pedestrian and transit infrastructure improvements • Full depth pavement reconstruction and drainage improvements • Rehabilitation of the Route 141 Newport viaduct • Rehabilitation of the Route 141 bridge over Route 13

“In total, DelDOT has invested nearly $160 million to improve safety, traffic flow, and modernize this more than 50 year-old corridor,” said Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “We appreciate the patience of motorists as our contractors have worked to make these needed repairs and improvements while maintaining traffic through this corridor and I am grateful to the work of our DelDOT team and contracting community for their efforts to complete these projects. ”

Governor John Carney added, “These projects reflect what we are doing across Delaware, improving our infrastructure to ensure it is safe, well-maintained, and meets the needs of the traveling public. We have invested $2.5 billion in our capital transportation program statewide over the past four years and will invest another $4 billion in the next six years as we continue to modernize and improve our infrastructure for all modes of transportation.”