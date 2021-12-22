Downing’s Landing Winter Closure Begins Today

CONTACT: Garret Graaskamp: (603) 271-1748 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 December 22, 2021

Concord, NH – The Downing’s Landing Boat Access Area in Alton, NH will be closed to the public beginning December 22, 2021. Lake access from the ramp and shoreline will not be permitted again until the spring of 2022. All vehicle and motorized traffic is also prohibited in the Downing’s Landing parking area. Public access to the lake to launch bob houses, snowmobiles, or for any other winter recreational purposes will be available at the Town of Alton’s boat ramp on the west side of the bay.

This will help ensure that the investment of boat access funds received through boat registration fees is not compromised before the Downing’s Landing project is completed. The closure will also protect the landscaping and new pavement until these features stabilize to final specifications. Additional landscaping, signage, pavement stripping, and traffic-control infrastructure will be installed in the spring, to complete the refurbishment project.

Please check project status and public access updates by visiting the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program’s webpage at www.fishnh.com/access/index.php.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Statewide Public Boat Access Program is funded through boat registration fees, which are combined as match dollars with federal Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration funds to facilitate boat access opportunities in the state. Fish and Game’s Facilities Construction and Lands Division acquires land for public water access sites, refurbishes existing sites, and builds new public boat access areas.