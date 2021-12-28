American Spiritual Teacher and Author Settles Defamation Lawsuit Against The "Daily Mail"

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A judge has approved a settlement (Case No: QB-2019-000846) between the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper, and an international spiritual teacher and bestselling author.

Teal Swan is a modern-day spiritualist and who writes, broadcasts, lectures and leads workshops around the world based upon her own modern spiritual beliefs. The core of her mission as a spiritualist is to inspire people to experience a greater sense of freedom and help them to overcome their suffering to reach joy and personal authenticity.

The Daily Mail is a British daily newspaper and online news source.

Swan’s lawsuit charged that the Daily Mail defamed her when it published an article that repeated gossip and conspiracy theories found on the internet.

As part of the settlement, the Daily Mail offered to remove the article. It has been wiped from the internet.

Teal Swan's London legal team is pleased with this outcome. John Spyrou, a Director, Solicitor, and Head of Litigation and Reputation Management with Pinder Reaux & Associates Ltd., said "We were always confident the Daily Mail would ultimately agree to remove the offending article rather than let the Court decide at trial whether or not the Daily Mail unfairly defamed Ms. Swan. This is what they have now done.”

Swan was also represented by William Bennett QC and David Hirst, media, and entertainment counsel at 5RB.

“Ms. Swan has a clear mission, and that is to try to help as many people as she can. With this settlement, she has closure. She can now move on and do what she does best: work with her colleagues, her family, and her supporters to try to change the world for the better,” said Paul Nicholas Boylan, TealEye LLC’s General Counsel.