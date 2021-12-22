Jerome Karam Houston Transforms The Mainland City Centre

FRIENDSWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerome Karam Houston’s dazzling effect on the Mainland City Centre is outstanding. Karam, a renowned attorney from Friendswood, is passionate about real estate and restoration. His love for development leads him to establish JMK5 Holdings, whose mission is community restoration.

Jerome Karam Houston's primary focus is giving new life to existing properties. That is what he has done with the Mainland City Centre, Texas. The town was neglected, and it seemed like it had nothing to offer. He saw the city's potential and, together with JMK5 Holdings, developed a plan to restore the once dead City Centre.

One of the most exceptional developments of The Mainland City Centre is transforming the formerly known Mall of the Mainland. The Mall closed its doors on January 31st, 2014. But in August 2015, Jerome Karam bought the building.

Over five years, Jerome Karam Houston and JMK5 holdings have transformed the mail into one of the largest entertainment areas in Texas. The Mall has become the Texas Entertainment Xperience (TEX), Texas’s most prominent entertainment area.

The other significant development by Jerome Karam is the development of the largest World Gym in the state. The gym will have the latest training facilities, locker rooms, yoga studio, sauna, hydro massage area, cycling studio, nutrition coaching, and many other products.

It will also have a VIP area and a rooftop lounge. According to Jerome Karam Houston, this will be the biggest World Gym in the state, if not the entire country. It will open its doors to the people of Texas and guests from other cities or countries.

The Mall will also offer other amenities like restaurants, movie theaters, retail shops, racetrack areas, schools, and kids' areas. Jerome Karam Houston also develops a sizable outdoor area for festivities, fairs, cook-offs, and concerts. He plans to create an enormous centerpiece stage and have a fountain shaped like Texas.

Another Jerome Karam Houston development that the Mainland City Centre will get is a taste of Palmer's restaurant. Palmer's restaurant, run by Big Phil, aimed to start a BBQ food truck business. However, another BBQ restaurant had already been signed; Big Phil will be opening a Creole and Soul Food restaurant in the center. This will be the most prominent African American-owned restaurant in Galveston.

The quick and significant growth of the Mainland City Centre has demanded more police services. Though the Texas City Police Department has worked hard to develop the West Side presence, it was never fully utilized.

Due to the growth in the development of the Texas City west side, the Texas City Police have developed West Side Station at Mainland City Centre. The plan is to have officers in the station 24/7. Thanks to Jerome Karam Houston for playing a role in City Centre development.