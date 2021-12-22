IX Swap Drops NFT Collection with All Proceeds Going to Charity

Proceeds from IX Swap’s NFT sales will go to the Children’s Dream Foundation to make targeted improvements in health, education, and sustainable development

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Singapore , Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IX Swap, a growing decentralized exchange that facilitates the trade of security tokens and tokenized stocks, has released a unique NFT collection on OpenSea. The collection of 888 unique NFTs is marking the launch of fractionalized NFTs (F-NFTs) on the IX Swap platform.

F-NFTs are essentially fungible tokens that are created and then tied to a non-fungible NFT. The new, fungible tokens that are created for fractionalization can be bought and sold on the market and they represent an ownership stake in the underlying nonfungible asset to which they are tied to.

This innovative approach has many benefits. It can lower entry barriers by allowing smaller investors to obtain ownership of expensive, high-end NFTs that would otherwise be beyond their reach, and it also increases market liquidity, trading opportunities for retail investors, and long-term yield from holding NFTs. It also allows for considerable portfolio diversification since large sums of money no longer need to be allocated for the purchase and complete ownership of an individual NFT or asset.

By purchasing F-NFTs, investors can obtain ownership of new assets while retaining funds for investment elsewhere. Fractionalized collections like this can also reach a wider audience thanks to lower price floors and multi-owner access to singular NFTs.

Beyond these benefits, IX Swap has added another unique feature to its OpenSea NFT release: charitable donations.

All of the proceeds from the sale of the NFTs will go to the Children’s Dream Foundation, a charity focusing on improving health, education, and sustainability in the Mekong sub-region, which consists of Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Viet Nam, and parts of lower China. To try to make meaningful change for the less fortunate.

According to Aaron Ong, Co-Founder of IX Swap, this initiative is a positive step for the crypto and NFT spaces as a whole. He said: “We recently released that F-NFTs are coming to our platform to improve the accuracy of NFT valuations, lower entry barriers for new investors, and improve overall trading liquidity in the market. By combining these benefits we can revolutionize the NFT industry by giving it a upgrade. At present, the collection has over two dozen owners and has an entry floor price of about $75.”

IX Swap is the first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks providing liquidity pools and automated market makers for these assets. The platform will facilitate the trading of security tokens through licensed custodians and security brokers who will provide actual ownership and claim over these real-world assets. To learn more about fractionalized-NFTs, please reach the IX Swap team here or check this

