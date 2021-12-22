Wisp Launches Holiday Giveback Campaign

Just in time for the holidays, an industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth is giving back in a major way.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says, “It is better to give than it is to receive.” That’s why representatives with wisp, Inc. are proud to announce today the official launch of its Holiday Giveback Campaign.

“We are very excited about this,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc. “With our Holiday Giveback Campaign, one percent of all proceeds this holiday season will be donated to SIECUS and the NY Birth Control Access Project. These great organizations focus on improving sex ed and access to birth control, respectively.”

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Regarding the Holiday Giveback Campaign (https://hellowisp.com/about), Swartz explained that in partnership with our friends at SIECUS and the NY Birth Control Access Project, they are shining a light on all the good “sex-ed” news that happened this year.

Sex education, Swartz noted, can be a controversial topic, especially since it involves the health and safety of youth — people have strong opinions.

“At wisp, we believe in accessible, comprehensive sex education for all young people,” Swartz said before adding, “So what does that look like? SIECUS defines comprehensive sex ed as, “Programs that build a foundation of knowledge and skills relating to human development, relationships, decision-making, abstinence, contraception, and disease prevention.” These programs are always age-appropriate, medically accurate, and culturally relevant, and they must go beyond the simple “birds and bees” explanation.”

An appropriate sex-ed curriculum, according to Swartz, should not only teach us about healthy relationships but go into issues relating to mental health, sexual orientation, gender identity, race, ethnicity, ability, society, and culture. No one’s sex life exists in a bubble — a comprehensive sex-ed approach aims to make sure students have the skills to manage all aspects of sex in the real world.

For more information, please visit https://hellowisp.com/learn/about-wisp and https://hellowisp.com/blog.

###

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

Contact Details:

2448 Great Highway, #9

San Francisco CA, 94116

United States