David Moore on How to Achieve High Employee Morale
Keeping the team passionate about the company will help boost productivity and improve outcomes, says business owner David Moore of Hernando.
When leadership comes in and starts making decrees, they often don’t realize what they are changing in the process”HERNANDO, MS, USA, December 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teams are best driven by a passion for their company mission, says David Moore, business owner in Hernando. According to the entrepreneur, keeping the team happy and on board are crucial elements to building a successful company.
“There are a lot of hardships in most businesses that can dampen team morale,” he admits. “As a company leader, you have to know how to move past struggles and take advantage of key opportunities. Getting employees excited about their jobs can be really difficult unless you can pinpoint the things that excite them.”
David Moore runs his Hernando logistical staffing firm along with four other businesses. He notes some of the most common ways to improve employee morale.
Respect Employee Boundaries
Work-life balance should be a high priority for companies, establishing healthy boundaries with employees. People need to know the company prioritizes more than work, says Moore. It’s crucial to give people space to explore their favorite pastimes and interests so they don’t burn out on the job.
Build Trust with The Team
"The people who work under you have to know you are considering their best interests," says Moore. "You will also have to prove your understanding of the industry to have a team that believes in your lead. Part of your time should be spent working directly with individuals in your company to form solid relationships. The other part should include research to make sure your strategies are in-line with the current trends."
Put Yourself on the Front Lines
David Moore says his experience in Hernando has taught him that "You have to do more than offer to communicate with employees." He says that being on the front lines (or lowest levels of the company) is the only way to truly know what is going on.
“When leadership comes in and starts making decrees, they often don’t realize what they are changing in the process,” David Moore says. “You miss so much in the disconnect if you aren’t directly connected to the workforce you are managing.”
Support Employee Development
Helping employees take the next step in their careers is another way to boost the goodwill of the employees. Most people want to know they have options and are going places, Moore notes. He says it is crucial to have a clear path laid out for how employees can succeed.
“Upward mobility is a huge job benefit right now,” he explains. “Understanding your people means putting them in the right jobs to facilitate success. So, you should naturally know what the next best step is to help them move into an even better position. Helping your employees pursue self-development is good for the company and team morale.”
