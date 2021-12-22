Data Catalog Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 5.46 Billion at CAGR of 33.8%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Data Catalog Market Size – USD 528.3 Million in 2019, CAGR of 33.8%, Enormous growth in the big data and data producer and importance of data-driven insights

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massive growth in the big data and requirement of data classification and instant availability of co-related data sets.

The Global Data Catalog Market is forecast to reach USD 5.46 Billion by 2027. The growing importance of understanding the big data and fostering enterprise-wide data to turn it into a meaningful insight so that actionable steps can be taken on time to sustain a competitive landscape. Companies now widely prefer data catalog to synthesize and organize their enterprise data from multiple sources into one simple and easy format for quick digestion and leverage their every particular set of organization data as an asset. Quick self-search of data, short meaningful descriptions of metadata, advanced look-up with handful suggestions of relevant data assets, precise & trustworthy data selection by strictly eliminating the redundant and needless values, and an automation on the classification of data making it highly protective from being exposed are the important characteristics of data cataloging that make it highly demanded by many end-use verticals.

According to technological experts, data growth will be enormous as the time moves past and the digital transformation keeps taking place. In this scenario, proper governance of the valuable data, and cataloging for the instant availability with standardized data management & enhanced security could provide the organizations with massive potential growth and profitability and help stand out of the competition. Industry experts are very much optimistic about the tremendous usability of the data catalogs in many business verticals and forecasts sizable growth of the investment firms who participated in fund raising for many data catalog organizations.

Key participants include IBM, TIBCO Software Inc., Informatica, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Corporation, Alteryx, Collibra NV, Alation Inc., Datawatch Corporation, Waterline Data, Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• In January 2019, Alation Inc., a US-based start-up dealing in the data search catalog and database crawling management, announced a USD 50 million investment round. The round was led by Sapphire Ventures, LLC & Salesforce Ventures. The existing investors that continued their relied on the growth of the company is Costanoa Ventures, Harmony Partners, Data Collective (DVDC), and Icon Ventures.

• In January 2020, Hitachi Vantara, a fully owned subsidy of Hitachi, Ltd. that provides digital industrial capability with data, completed its acquisition of a start-up data catalog developer Waterline Data. The company also launched a new product called Lumada Data Catalog, having incorporated the technology from Waterline Data.

• Data analysts, business analysts, data officers, data stewards, product managers, subject matter experts, consultants are some of the business users that ardently can be in need of the innovative & automated data cataloging tools to and data governing solutions to increasingly succeed in their actions.

• In December 2019, Informatica, a key enterprise layer in enterprise data management, pushed out new features where its tries to track data lineage through its AI-powered data catalog across various ecosystems for improving its customer records.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Data Catalog market on the basis of data consumer, deployment mode, component, end-use verticals, and region:

Data Consumer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Business Intelligence Tools

• Data Integration Tools

• Data Modeling Tools

• Enterprise Applications

• Mobile & Web Applications

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Cloud

• On-premises

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Standalone Solution

• Integrated Solution

• Professional Service

• Managed Service

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• BFSI

• Retail & E-Commerce

• IT & Telecommunication

• Manufacturing & Warehousing

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2027)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Frequently asked questions addressed in the report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue CAGR of the global Data Catalog market?

• What are the major factors driving the growth of the global Data Catalog market?

• What are the latest trends influencing market growth?

• What are the imminent risks and challenges expected to hamper industry growth?

• Which are the top companies operating in the global Data Catalog market?

