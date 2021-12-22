Redwire Corporation Investors Who Have Suffered Losses Greater Than $50,000 Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.
Class Action Filed On Behalf Of Redwire Investors Who Acquired Redwire Securities Between August 11, 2021 And November 14, 2021, Both Dates Inclusive.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating whether Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., (“Redwire” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RDW) violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business dealings.
On December 17, 2021, a class action lawsuit was filed (3:21-cv-01254) in federal court on behalf of persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired, Redwire securities between August 11, 2021 and November 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The class action is pursuing claims against the Redwire Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Throughout the Class Period, the Redwire Defendants, according to the class action complaint, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Redwire Defendants, allegedly, failed to disclose to investors (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the Redwire Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Investors who purchased, or otherwise acquired, Redwire securities during the Class Period and suffered financial losses greater than $50,000 are encouraged to contact John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, info@kehoelawfirm.com, to discuss the Redwire securities investigation or potential legal claims.
