Buildlane Refines its Custom Furniture Software Platform to Improve User Experience

Thanks to a newly developed Template solution, Buildlane’s updated user interface will make it easier than ever to order custom furniture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buildlane – the innovative custom furniture software platform that manages end-to-end custom furniture needs, created exclusively for design professionals – is excited to launch an updated user interface that will make it even easier to order custom furniture.

Founded in 2019, Buildlane’s software platform manages end-to-end custom furniture needs, from quotes and shop drawings to fabrication and delivery. Since its inception, Buildlane has helped produce more than 2,650 designs with members of the platform, and building upon that experience, is now launching Templates, a new tool in the Interior Designer’s creative process.

The new Templates gallery will offer over 50 classic silhouettes, with more released every week. The entire gallery is already connected within Buildlane’s ecosystem, so each template already feeds right into its network of custom workshops and factories. Requesting a quote from a Template is as easy as pressing a button, but every designer will still have the flexibility to change any specification to meet a client’s unique needs.

“The whole Buildlane team is excited about this launch and has been working hard to deliver what Interior Designers on our platform have requested,” says Frank Eybsen, Buildlane’s Founder and CEO. “I’m confident that this new interface will fundamentally change the idea of what custom furniture is and what working directly with a workshop or factory is all about.”

Created exclusively for design professionals, Buildlane manages end-to-end custom furniture needs, from quotes and shop drawings to fabrication and delivery. Founded in LA County in 2019 by Frank Eybsen, BuildLane offers management, quality control, and creative support between designers of residential, hospitality, and commercial projects and fine factories and workrooms. Every day, Buildlane helps designers and makers bring their most creative ideas to life.

