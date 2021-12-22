Submit Release
Free Squirrel Hunting Webinar Offered in January

RALEIGH, N.C. (Dec. 22, 2021) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and Backcountry Hunters & Anglers will offer a free online squirrel hunting webinar on Jan. 6 from 7 – 8 p.m. Topics will include species habits, habitats, scouting, essential equipment, effective shot placement, hunting strategies, cleaning, cooking techniques and dish ideas. The class will conclude with an interactive question and answer session.

“The webinar is open to all skill levels,” said R3 Hunting Specialist Walter “Deet” James. “However, it’s especially intended for people who have never hunted and lack access to a hunting mentor.”

Space is limited and pre-registration online is required. Participants will receive a Zoom link in a confirmation email after registering. The class will be recorded and available to registered participants at a later date.

Gray, Red and Fox Squirrel can be hunted statewide. Harvest seasons, as well as bag, possession and season limits are available online and in the 2021-2022 North Carolina Inland Fishing, Hunting & Trapping Regulations Digest. For more information about skills based hunting-related opportunities, visit ncwildlife.org/sbs or contact James at walter.james@ncwildife.org or 984-202-1387.

