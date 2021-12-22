Automated Cannabis Testing Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Automated Cannabis Testing Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by type (Terpene profiling, Residual Solvents, Heavy Metals, Pesticide Screening, Potency testing, Microbial Testing, Genetic Testing), By Product & Software (Analytical Instruments(Chromatography Instruments, Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Others, Spectroscopy Instruments, Mass Spectroscopy, Atomic Spectroscopy, Other), Consumables (Chromatography Column, Supplies and Accessories, Standards and CRMS, Sample Preparation Products), Software), By End User (Testing Laboratories, Research Institute, Others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Automated Cannabis Testing Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Increasing adoption of laboratory information management system (LIMS) in Cannabis Testing Laboratories and Rising Number of Cannabis Testing Laboratories are some of the factors driving the growth of Automated Cannabis Testing market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automated Cannabis Testing Market

The COVID-19 is a new virulent disease, growing transmission and fatal outcome in the global population. The use of cannabidiol (CBD) in medical purposes is safe & effective to treat medical condition. The CBD has anti-inflammatory properties, and have ability to reduce pain & anxiety. Additionally, the combination of other cannabinoids and terpenes, are significant in clinical intervention, and have potential to treat symptoms of a virus such as COVID-19.

Market Driver

Rising legalization for therapeutic & medical use.

The use of Cannabis for Therapeutic Purposes (CTP) has recently become legal in various countries. However, the legalization in various places enables in easy availability, and change in cannabis perceptions. The increasing clinical evidence-base for use of cannabis therapeutics associated social and political pressures to modify regulatory frameworks for legalization on the use of cannabis. The marijuana plant Cannabis sativa and derivatives, cannabinoids, has significant potential therapy for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Cannabidiol is one of the naturally occurring cannabinoids, which is found in cannabis. The cannabinoids are efficient to treat epilepsy in various clinical trials. The Epidiolex oral solution is one pure CBD product, received US FDA approval treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) or Dravet syndrome.

Increasing adoption of laboratory information management system (LIMS) in Cannabis Testing Laboratories

The Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a software tool enables in efficient data management and laboratory operation. It enables to provide regulatory compliance and offers accurate and speedy outcomes. The cannabis testing workflow provides wide range of testing services which includes terpene profiling, screening pesticide level, heavy metal, and residual solvent testing.

Market Opportunity

Increasing recommendation to encourage improvisation in cannabis research.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, must collaborate to jointly invest in R&D, & ensure the implementation of guidelines for production of high-quality cannabis research. The research programs must enhance the benefits linked with acute & chronic use and reduce harm associated with cannabis & cannabinoids.

Competitive Landscape

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, MCS, Inc., Restek Corporation, A&L Canada Laboratories Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, Emerald Scientific LLC, PerkinElmer, Inc., Millipore Sigma, AB SCIEX LLC are some of the key players contributing to the growth of the global Automated Cannabis Testing market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in August 2020, A&L Canada Laboratories Inc. announced the addition of Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd) testing to their Cannabis Disease Diagnostics Services. The company is providing Plant Disease Diagnostics (PDD), for horticultural and greenhouse crops. The company offers inclusive pest diagnosis and services to detect plant pathogens such as fungi, bacteria, viruses, and nematodes, associated with plant tissues, soils, composts and water.

In October 2020, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched a fully automated liquid handling sample preparation and LC/MS/MS analysis workflow for pesticide residue testing of cannabis and hemp flower samples. It offers cannabis-optimized reagents, sample prep consumables, proprietary cannabis SOPs and cloud-based tracking and reporting software.

In August 2020, Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. an international leader in sustainable bioprotection and plant health solutions, entered in an agreement with Vive Crop Protection. The collaboration enables the company to combine biological with Allosperse Delivery System. The first product to come from this joint effort will The AZterknot FC will be company’s joint product, a fungicide for broad crop use marketed by Vive Crop Protection.

