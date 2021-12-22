Automated Immunoassay Analysers Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market Report to 2031. Market is segmented by application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Drug Monitoring, Others), by Type (Enzyme linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Chemiluminescence Immunoassay (CLIA), Enzyme Linked Fluorescent Immunoassay (ELFA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Others), by End User (Clinical Diagnostic, Hospitals, Others). Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The report includes detailed Profiles of Leading Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Companies. PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The study covers detailed and insightful chapters on market overview, market segments, new developments, competitive landscape, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, market opportunities, pricing analysis, gap analysis, porter’s 5 forces model, company profiling, geographical analysis, and analytical overview of the market. Surging geriatric population and rising incidence of infectious diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Automated Immunoassay Analyzers Market

The COVID-19, is a new virulent disease, growing transmission and fatal outcome in the global population. A series of lockdown around the globe impacted the global automated immunoassay analyzer market. Halt in production and disruption of the supply chain further restrained the market from the growth trajectory. The COVID-19 pandemic is associated with various risk & challenges. However, the unlocking phases and significant development in the vaccine against the COVID-19 will positively influence the market.

Market Driver

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases.

According to WHO, infectious diseases are world's biggest killer, which accounts for more than 13 million deaths per year, one in two deaths in developing countries. Almost 90.0% of deaths are caused due to handful of infectious diseases such as infectious diseases such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, malaria, and HIV. In developing countries, the infectious diseases are increasing rapidly, however, the increasing use of immunoassay analyzers to determine infectious diseases, enhance growth of the market.

COVID-19 will boost the market in 2020

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is new virulent disease, causing transmission with fatal outcome in the global population. The disease varies from mild to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that will create considerable scope for the automated immunoassay analyzers market. However, most of the patient are asymptomatic, thus increases the uncertainty of the diagnostic work-up. In management & diagnosis of the disease laboratory tests plays significant role. Moreover, the diagnostic accuracy of rRT-PCR depends on various pre-analytical and analytical variables.

Surging geriatric population

The population is ageing; almost every country is experiencing growth of older persons in their population. Influenza and pneumonia are among the sixth leading cause of death in America, about 90.0% of which occur in senior adults. The ageing population significantly contribute towards the increasing demand for diagnostic testing and enhance competition. The technological advances in laboratory testing, managing strategies to improve operations, boosts the growth of the market.

Market Opportunity

Rising clinical diagnostic of immunoassay analyzer for various application

Immunoassay analyzer are widely used in various significant areas such pharmaceutical analysis, which includes drug discovery, diagnosis, therapeutic drug monitoring, clinical pharmacokinetic and bioequivalence studies. The analysis involves measurement of low concentrations of low molecular weight drugs, metabolites and biomarkers which indicate disease diagnosis. The significant immunoassay methods in pharmaceutical analysis are inclined for inherent specificity, high-throughput, and high sensitivity for the analysis of extensive range of analytes in biological samples. The rising adoption of automated immunoassay analyzer for application such as drug discovery, cardiology, and infectious disease boosts the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, BioMerieux, Danaher Corp, Siemens Healthcare, Shenzhen new industry biomedical engineering Limited (Snibe), DiaSorin Molecular LLC, Luminex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Inc, J Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd. are key players contributing to the growth of the global automated immunoassay analyzers market. The market players are adopting new strategies to stay competitive in the global market such as new product developments, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansions.

For instance, in June 2020, Abbott Laboratories announced that it supplied laboratory-based serology blood test to detect antibody, IgG (Immunoglobulin G), and to identify patient with novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The company have capability to offer millions of tests to India and leads to deliver antibody tests to leading government and private hospitals and laboratories.

In June 2020, Syngene International Ltd., entered in collaboration with HiMedia Laboratories, to manufacture and distribute ELISA kits. The company has indigenously developed an anti-COV-2 IgG ELISA (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay) at its research facility in Bengaluru. In September 2020, Syngene International and HiMedia Laboratories, collaborated to develop which ELISafe 19. The product received approval by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). However, the product will be launched after receiving an approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

