Key Opportunity for Uninsured Drivers to Save on Auto Insurance Ends December 31, 2021

More than 155,000 previously uninsured Michiganders have purchased auto insurance, penalty-free, under Michigan's no-fault reform law

Media Contact: Laura Hall, (517) 290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 22, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) The window for uninsured drivers to get penalty-free auto insurance ends at midnight on December 31, 2021, and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) is urging uninsured drivers to take advantage of this important money-saving opportunity before it is too late. The amnesty period ensures that fees will not be charged if a driver who let their insurance lapse applies for an auto insurance policy before January 1, 2022. After the deadline, uninsured drivers will still be able to purchase a policy, but those fees can once again be charged.

"Uninsured drivers face big financial and legal risks by hitting the roads without insurance, but it is not too late to get covered so that you and your family are protected," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "With this deadline just around the corner, and new lower-cost coverage choices available to consumers, now is the time to shop around for auto insurance and save money before fees and penalties can once again be charged by insurers."

In 2019, before the new auto insurance law took effect, an estimated 20% of Michiganders, and approximately 60% of Detroiters, were believed to be driving without insurance. The amnesty period gives drivers who have allowed their auto insurance to lapse the opportunity to purchase a policy without facing penalties or increased premiums if they apply for coverage with a licensed insurance agent or company before the January 1, 2022 deadline. So far, more than 155,000 previously uninsured Michiganders have taken advantage of this opportunity to obtain penalty-free auto insurance, including more than 66,000 who were driving without insurance for more than three years.

Consumers who have questions about the new law, including the amnesty period, should contact DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov. Consumers can also find a listing of frequently asked questions, tips for shopping for insurance, and an insurance locator to help find licensed agents by visiting Michigan.gov/AutoInsurance.

