Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Accurate Estimation of Size and Share Forecast 2021-2027

Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Size – USD 110.5 Million in 2019, Market Trends – The rise in the adoption of telematics by leasing machinery firms.

The global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 269.2 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising government initiatives to increase the safety and protection of off-highway vehicles, the off-highway vehicle telematics market is expected to grow exponentially. Besides, rising construction activity in both the public and private sectors is likely to accelerate market growth in the forecast timeframe.

The report further provides an in-depth examination of the key aspects of the industry including factors influencing revenue growth of the industry, regulatory framework, technological and product advancements, growth prospects, along with an impact analysis of the drivers and restraints.

The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast timeline of 2020-2027, majorly bolstered by the surge in demand for the industry in the regional and global markets. The comprehensive analysis of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry offers the businesses insightful data to assist them in capitalizing on the lucrative growth opportunities in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry.

The report further sheds light on strategic initiatives and business expansion plans undertaken by the key companies operating in the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry. The report assesses the strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

The report is further segmented into the major regions of the world with regards to production and consumption patterns, import/export, market size and share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also analyzes the revenue growth, key factors impacting the market growth in each region, regulatory framework, economic growth, consumer demand, and presence of key companies.

Key participants include Zonar Systems, Inc., Omnitracs LLC, MiX Telematics Limited, Harman International Industries Inc., TomTom International BV, Orbcomm Inc., Wacker Neuson SE, Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, Topcon Corporation, and Stoneridge, Inc. among others.

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. The Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

Over the forecasted period, North America is expected to hold the largest market. The rapid expansion of the construction industry in this region is anticipated to boost the market for this technology, especially in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Besides, the growing number of transportation companies is expected to further propel the market growth.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2019, Bridgestone Corporation announced that its division, Bridgestone Europe NV / SA, has entered a contract with TomTom Telematics to acquire its digital fleet solutions services business. Through this deal, Bridgestone adds essential elements to its Tires and diverse Products as a Solution strategy that describes the changing corporate environment of the organization and its clients and society's ongoing commitment to quality advancement.

Over the forecasted period, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 13.0%. With the development of 4G networks' accessibility, smartphones using cellular networks to send and receive data are increasing in prominence and performance.

The aftermarket segment is expected to sustain stable market growth since it provides total ownership costs, pilot testing, streamlined integration, atheist branding.

Over the forecast timeline, the construction industry accounts for the largest market. This technology provides organizations with intelligence gathering-level details of how the vehicles and installations operate and how they are used, allowing them to identify and take steps anywhere they exist to correct shortfalls in vehicle operations.

To conclude everything stated above, the report offers a panoramic view of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics market in both the global and regional markets, supported by key statistical data and industry-verified facts. It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027.

Significant Features of the Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market Report:

Extensive competitive landscape analysis to offer the readers key insights into driving and restraining factors along with strategies adopted by the key players

Assessment of the existing and emerging trends of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the emerging growth opportunities and threats and limitations the players might face in the coming years

Significant breakdown of the market to assess the factors that might influence the global market growth

Emergen Research has segmented the global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market on the basis of technology, sales channel, end-user, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Satellite

Cellular

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Aftermarket

OEM

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Others

The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period to help key companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative opportunities and gain a robust footing in the market. The report also covers mergers and acquisitions, product launches and brand promotions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships among others.

