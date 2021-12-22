Buttock Augmentation Market Increase in the Demand for Specific Formulations Presents Opportunities

Increase in aesthetic consciousness among the population about their physical appearance, high social media influence growth of the buttock augmentation market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The buttock implants segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for half of the global buttock augmentation market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This attribute to the rise aesthetic consciousness among people. Increased buttock deformities due to aging and unhealthy lifestyle are major factors which drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the buttock injections segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to less invasive nature of injections as compared to other surgical procedures.

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing more than two-fifths of the global buttock augmentation market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that people get more support from healthcare professionals & experts, closer monitoring, and greater safety. Moreover, the aesthetic clinics segment is also expected to portray the largest CAGR of 22.0% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13710

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

• Abbvie Inc.

• Dermax Co. Ltd.

• Establishment Labs Holdings Inc.

• GC Aesthetics

• Implantech

• Polytech Health

• Shandong Chenguang Biochem Technology Co. Ltd.

• Sientra Inc.

• Silimed

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐀𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

• The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global buttock augmentation market, owing to disruptions in the supply chain for various dietary supplements.

• All the manufacturing hub were temporarily shut down during lockdown, due to which, the ongoing and scheduled surgical procedures were delayed or canceled, which hampered the buttock augmentation market to an extent.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13710

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global buttock augmentation market, owing to technological advancements and an increase in the number of people opting for market procedures. The region has high cosmetic awareness, and the number of people opting for cosmetic procedures has also increased. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/buttocks-augmentation-market-A13341

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Paclitaxel-eluting Stent Market

Hysteroscope Market

Interventional Oncology Market

