COVID-19: No Resumption of Flights from Spain as Long as Spanish Authorities Do Not Comply with Health Protocols (Health Ministry)

MOROCCO, December 22 - The Ministry of Health and Social Protection said on Monday that flights will not resume from Spain, in the absence of compliance with COVID-19 health protocols by the Spanish authorities.

The department made this announcement in an update about the choice of Portugal, instead of Spain, as the country of departure to repatriate Moroccans stranded in Europe.

"This decision has been taken following the absence of tangible guarantees regarding the respect of the measures already taken, including the control of the vaccination pass and the health status of passengers, according to a firm, appropriate approach and in accordance with the recommendations and internationally recognized rules," the ministry said.

It also reflects, it said, a desire to protect the health of citizens and to preserve the achievements made in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry also noted that the current situation of flights from Spain to Morocco represents a danger to the health of Moroccan citizens, as well as endangering the achievements made by the Kingdom in the fight against the pandemic.

In this regard, several Covid-19 cases have been detected in people coming from Spain via private flights, either upon their arrival or during a transit, said the department, which deplores the lack of verification of the passengers' vaccination pass.

MAP 21 December 2021