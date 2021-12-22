Submit Release
Government Council to Convene on Thursday

MOROCCO, December 22 - A Council of Government, chaired by the Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch, will be held on Thursday.

The Council will examine six draft decrees, including one relating to the extension of the state of health emergency throughout the national territory to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Council will also examine a draft decree supplementing the subparagraph of the decree relating to the implementation of the law on the basic compulsory health insurance scheme and the law establishing a pension scheme for the categories of professionals, self-employed workers and self-employed persons exercising a liberal activity, says a press release issued by the Department of the Head of Government.

The third, fourth and fifth draft decrees apply the two aforementioned laws for taxi drivers holding a professional driver's card, farmers and craftsmen not subject to the unified professional contribution regime and to the regime of self-employer and who do not keep accounts, while the last draft decree supplements the decree relating to the attributions and organization of the central directorates of the ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (Department of Agriculture).

The Council will complete its work by examining proposals for appointment to high office, in accordance with the provisions of article 92 of the Constitution, the statement concludes.

MAP 21 December 2021

 

