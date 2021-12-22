Global Cell Freezing Media Market Size [2021-2028] | Industry Share, Revenue, Competitive Landscape & Forecast

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Cell Freezing Media Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Abcam Plc, Merck KGaA, BioLifeSolutions Inc., HiMedia Laboratories, AMSBIO, BIOGENUIX MEDSYSTEM PVT.LTD.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cell freezing media market is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing R&D investments during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Cell Freezing Media Market, 2021-2028.” The process of freezing tissues and cells at low temperatures to preserve them metabolically inert and genetically stable while reducing ice crystal formation is known as cell freezing or cryopreservation. Ice crystals are smaller in size when the temperature is very low, and they can break a cell or tissue's cell membrane, resulting in cell death. Cryopreservation involves replacing some of the water cells with other substances to decrease the formation of crystals.

Industry Development-

October 2019: BioLifeSolutions Inc. announced that it is awarded with three patents for inventions in cryopreservation, thawing, and cold chain transport.





COVID-19 Impact-

Positive Impact of Covid-19 on Research Activities

Pharmaceutical companies in collaboration with governments are working to combat the COVID-19 outbreak from vaccine development to pharmaceutical supply chain planning. Due to the enormous demand, manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs have a lot of prospects, as many major countries are running out of them. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are predicted to increase significantly in the future.

Drivers & Restraints-

Growing R&D Activities to Stimulate Growth

The global cell freezing media market is expected to grow due to growing R&D activities during the projected period. Manufacturers' increased focus on developing novel products for preserving various cells, government initiatives for research activities in the pharmaceutical industries, and a decrease in fertility rate. Increased healthcare spending, collaborations and partnerships between key players to facilitate drug development, increased R&D activities to improve medication quality, and the introduction of a novel produced drug in the market are some of the reasons driving market growth.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Increasing Sales to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global cell freezing media market share during the forecast period. The increasing sales, R&D activities, rising government investments, and awareness among research professionals, are major factors driving the market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. The increasing sales and production, merger and acquisition between key players in countries such as India, and China are the leading countries.

Segments-

By product type, the market is segmented into with DMSO, with glycerol, and others. On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies, research institutes, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen its Market Position

The market is moderately competitive with multiple prominent competitors. In terms of market share, the market is currently dominated by a few significant competitors. There is a continuing trend of increased consolidation, with the acquisition of new technologies being a top goal. There have also been a number of instances where major market participants have acquired product lines and brands in cell freezing media.

