Global Temporary Pacemaker Market Size [2021-2028] | Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Revenue & Forecast Report - Fortune Business Insights

Temporary Pacemakers Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global temporary pacemaker market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report, titled, “Temporary Pacemaker Market, 2021-2028.” Temporary pacing is utilized when a patient's heart rate slows and the cardiac output cannot be maintained. It is an electronic device used to treat acute myocardial infarctions, severe bradyarrhythmia, and ventricular tachyarrhythmias. It's usually set during emergency treatments or when there's no medical reason for permanent heart pacing. It connects the pacing wire and leads to the epicardium, which is found on the atrium and ventricle of the heart.

Industry Development-

April 2019: Medtronic Inc., received FDA approval for external pacemaker pulse generator for the management of bradycardia.





COVID-19 Impact-

Impact of Covid-19 on Market Growth

The COVID-19 had a widespread impact on various economies that are experiencing tremendous economic losses. Several industries have come to a halt because of the government's global lockdown. However, it is expected that a joint effort from the government and businesses will return the economy to normality and aid in the restart of industrial operations.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders to Stimulate Growth

The global temporary pacemaker market growth is expected to grow due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders during the projected period. The demand for sophisticated temporary pacemakers is expected to rise as the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses increases. Furthermore, technical improvements in the market, such as the use of the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence to provide better treatment alternatives, are expected to drive the market forward. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 8 million people in the United States have a heart attack each year.





Segments-

By product type, the market is segmented into single chamber pacemaker, dual chamber pacemaker, and triple chamber pacemaker. On the basis of end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Advanced Healthcare Infrastructure to Promote Growth in North America

North America is expected to hold the largest global temporary pacemaker market share during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding cardiovascular diseases, healthcare infrastructure, availability of medical devices, increasing investment, and R&D activities are major contributing factors.

Europe is anticipated to hold a significant position in the market. Because of advantageous reimbursement regulations, government initiatives, active government funding, and a growing awareness of temporary pacemakers in the region is projected to gain traction.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Partnership to Strengthen their Market Position

The existence of large firms focusing on preserving their position and getting a competitive edge over their competitors has fragmented the market. Increased innovation and investment for various public and private organisations are predicted to enhance industrial competitiveness around the world, strategic alliances such as acquisitions and collaborations by major players.





List of Key Players in Temporary Pacemakers Market:

Medtronic Inc.

Osypka Medical

Biotronik

Jude Medical

Shree Pacetronix

Oscor





