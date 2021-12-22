Advanced Distribution Management System Market 2022-2027: Industry Size, Report Analysis and Forecast

Advanced Distribution Management System Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Advanced Distribution Management System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global advanced distribution management system market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Advanced distribution management system (ADMS) represents a software-based solution that is used for managing energy output, regulating the electricity demand, and reducing outages in the distribution grid. It also involves the management of distributed energy resources (DERs), integrated utility tools, and closed-loop interactions with building management systems. ADMS offers various advantages, including data security, enhanced reliability, renewable energy usage, power quality, resilience to natural disasters, etc. As such, it finds extensive applications across several industries, such as energy, manufacturing, transportation, defense, information technology (IT), telecommunication, etc.

Market Trends

The escalating demand for efficient energy resources is one of the key factors driving the advanced distribution management system market. Apart from this, the elevating utilization of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), which aids in remotely monitoring voltage, measuring the electricity usage, identifying and isolating outages, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating need for seamless two-way communications between utilities and customers is augmenting the global market. Besides this, the rising utilization of advanced components and control systems to reduce overall costs and improve energy security is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the widespread adoption of these solutions in energy management, automated meter reading (AMR), volt control functions, distribution management, etc., is positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, the launch of numerous favorable initiatives by government bodies across the globe to enhance the carbon efficiency of industries is anticipated to fuel the advanced distribution management system market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• ABB Ltd.

• Alstom SA

• Capgemini SE

• ETAP/Operation Technology Inc.

• General Electric Company

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Open Systems International Inc. (Emerson Electric Co.)

• Oracle Corporation

• S&C Electric Company

• Schneider Electric SE

• Siemens AG

• Survalent Technology Corporation.

The report has segmented the market based on offering, system type and end use industry.

Breakup by Offering:

• Software?

• Services

Breakup by System Type:

• Distribution Management System (DMS)

• Automated Meter Reading/Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMR/AMI)

• Distributed Energy Resources Management Systems (DERMS)

• Energy Management Systems (EMS)

• Customer Information Systems (CIS)

• Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Energy and Utilities

• IT and Telecommunications

• Manufacturing

• Defense and Government

• Infrastructure

• Transportation and Logistics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

