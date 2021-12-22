Acia Pacific to Hold the Lion’s Share in Alkylate Market, 2021-2031
As per Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, during the historic period of 2016 to 2020ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact.MR’s recent study on the global alkylate market, the market is expected to exhibit modest growth, ascending at around 2.5% CAGR through 2031. Expected valuation by the end of the forecast period is approximately US$ 100 Billion, with projections for 2021 indicating a market value worth US$ 78.1 Billion. Demand from the aviation and automobile sectors coupled with advancements in manufacturing infrastructure is expected to drive growth further over the coming years.
The Demand analysis of Alkylate Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Alkylate Market across the globe.
Click Here To get a Sample Report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures):-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5758
Key Segments Covered
Production Process
Sulfuric Acid Alkylation Process
Hydrofluoric Acid Alkylation Process
Others
End Use
Alkylate for Aviation
Alkylate for Automobiles
Alkylate for Agriculture
Alkylate for Electronics
Others
Application
Solvents
Surfactants & Synthetic Sulfonates
Specialty Lubricants
Functional Fluids
Additives
Others
Need More information about Report Methodology? Click here:-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5758
Some Notable Offerings by Fact.MR Report on Alkylate market:
Fact.MR will provide you an analysis of the extent to which this Alkylate market research report acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.
Fact.MR will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as offers, worthiness, warranty, and others.
Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast growth rates.
The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand.
Some of the Alkylate Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:
Details regarding latest innovations and development in Alkylate and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.
Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.
Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Alkylate Market .
Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Alkylate market Size.
Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Alkylate Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.
Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Alkylate Market during the forecast period.
To get all-in insights on the regional landscape of the Alkylate Market, buy now:-https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5758
Key Takeaways from Market Study
High demand for sulfuric acid alkylation process likely to be witnessed
Growing requirement from aviation and automobile sectors to bolster demand growth
The United States remains one of the dominant regional markets
Germany to maintain its lead in the alkylate industry in Europe
The market Asia Pacific to exhibit fastest growth throughout the forecast period
China, Japan, India, the United Kingdom, Canada, and France to maintain positive industry outlook over the coming years
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape
Liquid Polybutadiene Market-https://www.factmr.com/report/4143/liquid-polybutadiene-market
Polymer Seals Market- https://www.factmr.com/report/586/polymer-seals-market
Die Bonding Pastes Market-https://www.factmr.com/report/die-bonding-pastes-market
Will Germany Remain in the Spotlight for Alkylate Providers?
Backed by highly advanced aviation, agriculture, and automobile industries, Germany is the hotspot for alkylate manufacturers and is expected to maintain its lead in Europe, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% until 2031.
According to a report published by the European Commission (EC), the German automotive industry is highly potential, while its annual output is close to 6 million units, representing 31.5% share of the European Union (EU). As these figures are subject to grow further, players in Germany are set to come across more opportunities in the foreseeable future.
What’s Driving Sales of Alkylate in China?
China is leading in the world’s fastest-growing industry for alkylate - Asia Pacific and is anticipated to sustain its position throughout the forecast period. The requirement from highly advanced automobile and aviation industries is bolstering demand growth in the country.
According to a report titled China-Aviation, published by the International Trade Administration on 3rd February 2021, aviation is the best prospect industry for China, while the country is the world’s second-largest and fastest-growing civil aerospace and aviation services industry. This explains well why suppliers of alkylate are focusing on China in order to increase their sales footprint. Almost 50% of global alkylate demand is expected to be fueled by China.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent manufacturers of alkylate are emphasizing on expanding their production and manufacturing capabilities, attributed to the increase in demand across key end-use industries. Notable developments in the alkylate industry are mentioned below:
In April 2021, Chevron Corporation and Honeywell announced the commissioning and start-up of the world’s first commercial-scale ISOALKY™ process unit that utilizes ionic liquids to produce alkylate. The ISOALKY™ technology represents a major innovation in alkylation technology.
In March 2021, Lummus Technology announced a start-up of its CDAlky® C5 alkylation unit at Valero's St. Charles Refinery in Norco, Louisiana. The capacity of the alkylation complex is 17,000 BPSD of Alkylate products.
In January 2019, Royal Dutch Shell (Shell Chemical) initiated production of its fourth alpha olefins (AO) unit at its Geismar, Louisiana chemical manufacturing site. The 425,000 ton-per-year capacity expansion has increased total production capacity to 1.3 million tons per annum
Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR: -https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/03/09/1419691/0/en/Rigid-Non-Compartmental-Trays-to-Register-Highest-Growth-in-the-Global-Aluminium-Foil-Packaging-Market-during-2017-2026.html
Contact:
US Sales Office :
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+91 9922699448
email us here