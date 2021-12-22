Die Bonding Pastes Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR of 5% through 2031
The die bonding pastes market is to pitch insights on the market scenario, demand generators, and technological advancements in this space.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global die bonding pastes market is set to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% throughout the 2021-2031 assessment period. Die bonding pastes have vast application in the field of electrical and electronics, these pastes are mostly used in SMT assemblies, semiconductor packaging, and LED/optoelectronics.
Key Market Segments Covered
By Conductivity
Conductive Die Bonding Pastes
Non-conductive Die Bonding Pastes
By Paste
Sintering Paste
Semi-Sintering Paste
Solder Paste
Epoxy Paste
Silver-Glass Paste
By Application
Die Bonding Pastes for SMT Assemblies
Die Bonding Pastes for Semiconductor Packaging
Die Bonding Pastes for LED/Optoelectronics
Others
By End-use Industry
Die Bonding Pastes for Consumer Electronics
Die Bonding Pastes for Industrial Use
Die Bonding Pastes for Automotive
Die Bonding Pastes for Medical
Die Bonding Pastes for Communications
Region
North America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Rest of World
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The die bonding pastes market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031.
The conductive die bonding pastes segment captures a major portion, equivalent to more than half of the global market share, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 390 Mn over 2021-2031.
Among the end-use industries, the communication industry has been the fastest-growing segment, owing to rise in consumption of electronics used in communication over the past decade.
In 2021, China is set to dominate market revenue, and by 2031, it is anticipated to gain 96 BPS.
The market in China, Taiwan, and Vietnam is expected to rise at around 5.5% CAGR through 2031.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for die bonding pastes was hit in 2020, which saw a decline in the 2nd and 3rd quarters of the year.
Competitive Landscape
Key players rely on organic and inorganic strategies to gain market position in lucrative markets. These strategies include product launches, collaborations with key players, partnerships, acquisitions, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.
For instance, Henkel, one of the leading market players in die bonding pastes, invested in expanding its product portfolio of high thermal conductivity die bonding pastes for high power application electronic devices.
Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing die bonding pastes have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which is available in the full report.
