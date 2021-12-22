Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen Helps Clients Through Challenging Times
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lee’s Summit, Missouri, December 10, 2021: Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen is pleased to announce their lawyers work hard to help their clients through the challenging times in their lives. The team offers representation for criminal defense, family law, DUI defense, and personal injury cases.
At Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen, clients can count on their lawyers to guide them through their cases to ensure a successful outcome through aggressive representation and careful attention to detail. Their attorneys understand their clients’ stress. Their lawyers strive to offer solutions their clients desire while effectively navigating the complex legal process. With comprehensive legal services, their clients can trust the team to handle their case for a prompt resolution.
Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen built their practice around their clients’ needs, ensuring they get the representation they deserve for their cases. Whether an individual is injured due to someone else’s negligence, needs a criminal or DUI defense team, or is going through a divorce or other family legal matter, their experienced lawyers can provide the guidance and representation required to get results.
Anyone interested in learning about their legal services can find out more by visiting the Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen website or by calling 1-816-347-1818.
About Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen: Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen is a full-service legal team offering representation for criminal defense, personal injury, family law, and DUI defense. Their qualified team provides reliable representation to ensure their clients get the best results for their cases. With more than 50 years of combined experience, they can give their clients the compassionate, dependable representation they deserve.
David Kelly
Kelly, Symonds, Reed, & Jansen
+1 816-347-1818
dave@mokanlegal.com
