PHILIPPINES, December 22 - Press Release December 22, 2021 Zubiri Delivers Relief to Odette Victims Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri went to Visayas and Mindanao to visit and deliver donations to communities hard hit by Typhoon Odette. "It's going to be a bleak Christmas for many families this year, but we want to at least make sure that they have something to eat, even if they have to spend the holidays in evacuation centers," said Zubiri. "That's our priority right now." Zubiri donated 2000 sacks of rice to Iloilo Province, Iloilo City, Province of Negros Occidental, Bacolod City, Kabankalan City, Province of Negros Oriental, Cebu, Bohol,Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Butuan City, and Cagayan de Oro. He also donated 1200 evacuation tents to Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Cebu, and Cagayan de Oro for the use of individuals displaced from their homes. "This is a horrible way to end the year, and I really hope that when 2022 comes around, we can get ahead with strengthening our disaster management efforts, so this won't happen again," Zubiri said. Back in 2019, he filed Senate Bill No. 1139, or the Department of Disaster Resilience Act. The proposed department will oversee the country's disaster response efforts. Along with this bill, he also filed the National Hazard Mapping Act, to identify high risk areas and guide in the construction of buildings in safe zones. "We can't afford another Odette, or Rolly, or Ulysses. We have to up our disaster management efforts." "In the meantime, I am so grateful to everyone donating to Odette survivors. That's the real spirit of Christmas. And organizations like the Philippine Red Cross and Caritas continue to receive donations for their relief and rehabilitation programs, so if you have anything to spare, I hope you can get in touch with them."