NA Standing Committee’s sixth session wraps up

The sixth session of the NA Standing Committee ends on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up its sixth session in Hà Nội on Tuesday after three and a half days of sitting.

The committee adopted its 2022 working programme and foreign affairs programme, and looked into a report on the NA’s ombudsman work in November and the monthly settlement of voters’ petitions as well as citizens’ complaints.

They also agreed to add the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of laws into the 2022 law and ordinance building programme, to invest in the eastern section of north-south expressway for 2021-2025 using public investment, and offered opinions on the draft Resolution on piloting several special policies for Cần Thơ City’s development, which will be submitted to the legislature in January 2022.

Participants also decided on several urgent issues in the fight against the pandemic, and mulled over the amendments and supplements to the committee’s working regulations.

Concluding the event, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ asked permanent members of the Ethnic Affairs Council, and NA committees and Office to issue the committee’s Conclusion No72 and complete draft resolutions to submit for signing. — VNS