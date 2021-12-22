Sinusoidal Vision Technology has been officially patented in China
VSY Biotechnology registered a patent with the People's Republic of China for the 'Sinusoidal Vision Technology' used in AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®
China is the 3rd largest market globally after India and United States regarding the number of performed cataract operations.”LEINFELDEN, ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSY Biotechnology registered a patent with the People's Republic of China for the 'Sinusoidal Vision Technology' used in AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive®, the world's first and only sinusoidal trifocal intraocular lens. As a result of evaluations, office actions, examinations, correspondence, and revisions, the state intellectual property office of the People's Republic of China subsequently approved the patent for VSY Biotechnology’s 'Sinusoidal Vision Technology'. Furthermore, after registering a European Patent (EP) for SVT, VSY Biotechnology received validation from the relevant patent offices from Europe. VSY Biotechnology's 'Sinusoidal Vision Technology' has patent registration in many countries of the world.
— Market Scope
Thanks to its sinusoidal optic design, Sinusoidal Vision Technology, developed by VSY Biotechnology, eliminates the disadvantages of the sharp steps (diffractive rings) and sharp edges found with traditional trifocal IOLs. This new design minimizes glare and halo and provides the highest levels of light transmission (92%) into the retina, as well as balanced light distribution through all-optical diameters. Thanks to its advanced sinusoidal vision technology, AcrivaUD Trinova Pro C Pupil Adaptive® effectively distributes light energy between three foci according to different light conditions and pupil sizes to maximize the wide visual range, thus ensuring spectacle independence in different light conditions. While developing the enhanced 'Sinusoidal Vision Technology', the team at VSY Biotechnology was inspired by the sinusoidal pattern observed in nature; this pattern can be found in wind waves, sound waves, and light waves. Inspired by the Golden Ratio, VSY Biotechnology GmbH with its trifocal technology has created an intraocular lens that has virtually the same conditions as the natural refraction of light waves in the human eye.
Sinusoidal periodic oscillations can also be seen in the height and dispersion of waves formed by a stone falling into the water.
VSY Biotechnology has patent registration and new applications pending in different parts of the world for many products developed in its areas of specialization, ophthalmology, and orthopedics. VSY Biotechnology, which attaches particular importance to its R&D department as a part of its emphasis on advancing innovation culture, devotes 10% of its annual income to developing new products in the field of ophthalmology to prevent avertible blindness. Successful product and patent registration in the People's Republic of China are vital when the immense size of the market is considered. According to Market Scope data, China is the 3rd largest market globally after India and United States regarding the number of performed cataract operations. Approximately 39,000 ophthalmologists work in the People's Republic of China and the growth rate for cataract surgery in 2022 is expected to be considerably higher than in any other country in the world.
Communications Unit
VSY Biotechnology Gmbh
+49 711997606333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn