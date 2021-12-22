Increasing Demand for Smart Meters to Bolster Sales of Vehicle Parking Meter Market; Europe Poised to Hold Lion's Share
Vehicle Parking Meter Market Key Trends, Demand and Sales Forecast 2021 - 2031ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Vehicle Parking Meter Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Vehicle Parking Meter over the Forecast Period 2021-2031
Vehicle parking meter are the devices that are used to maintain parking availability in public, private & commercial spaces. Vehicle parking meter collect the cash and in exchange provide a particular place for a vehicle for a limited amount of time. Vehicle parking meter has many payment option such as pay by phone, pay by card or cash. The aim of installing vehicle parking meter is to regulate parking spaces in a manner that avoid the traffic congestion and improving traffic circulation. These meter can install in single-space or multi-space according to the need of end use sector.
The Market Research Survey of Vehicle Parking Meter by “Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider” highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Vehicle Parking Meter as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031. The market survey report also provides latest industry analysis on Vehicle Parking Meter with key analysis of Vehicle Parking Meter market drivers, trends, and influencing factors.
Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Segmentation
Vehicle Parking Meter Market can be segmented by product type and end use:-
On the basis of product type, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:
Legacy meters
Smart meters
On the basis of end use, vehicle parking meter market can be segmented into:
Parking Streets
Malls
Hospitals
Public & Private Institutions
Key questions answered in Vehicle Parking Meter Market Survey Report:
What is the current scenario and key trends in Vehicle Parking Meter Market?
What are the key strategies companies are adopting to increase their consumer base?
What are the key categories within the Vehicle Parking Meter segments and their future potential?
What are the major Vehicle Parking Meter Market drivers and their expected impact during the short, medium, and long terms?
What is the Vehicle Parking Meter Market size and what are the opportunities for the key players?
Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global vehicle parking Meter Market includes:
Meypar USA Corp.
Parking BOXX
Parkeon
Meisel Holdings LLC
IPS Group, Inc.
RJS Parking Products
Gamesa Electric
Ditech Srl
Data Parl Inc.
Duncan Parking Meter
The vehicle parking meter research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
Essential Takeaways from the Market Report
Comparison of prominent players operating in the market.
Identification of Vehicle Parking Meter Market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market.
Recent developments and key strategies adopted by market players.
Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.
Impact of the various factors on the value chain.
Evaluation of current Vehicle Parking Meter market size, forecast and technological advancements within the industry.
Key Vehicle Parking Meter growth projections and highlights
Vehicle Parking Meter Market: Regional Outlook
Among all regions, North America is expected to dominate the vehicle Parking Meter market, owing to high installation rate of smart vehicle parking system in U.S. and Canada. This factor is coupled with government initiation of controlling parking congestion. These factors are estimated to boost the demand for vehicle parking meter market over the forecast period.
The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:
Vehicle Parking Meter Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
Vehicle Parking Meter Market Survey and Dynamics
Vehicle Parking Meter Market Size & Demand
Vehicle Parking Meter Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
Vehicle Parking Meter Sales, Competition & Companies involved
