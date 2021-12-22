Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: The Evolution of a New Subspecialty will reach $22.99 Billion by 2026

Significant rise in number of pipeline drugs is a key factor that contributes toward the growth of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market by Type (Immunosuppressants and Immunomodulators) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Intravenous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies market was valued at $22.99 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $28.00 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in number of pipeline drugs, surge in patient population, and rise in number of patient assistance programs (PAPs) drive the global multiple sclerosis therapies market. However, unspecified etiology of the disease restrains the market growth. On the other hand, the introduction of disease-modifying drugs and usage of off-label drugs will create new opportunities in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Bayer AG

Biogen

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

ABBVIE INC.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

SANOFI

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study:

North America garnered 36.33% share of the global MS therapies market in 2018.

By type, immunosuppressants segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The injectable segment accounted for 33.10% share of the market in 2018.

North America to maintain its dominant by 2026-

Based on region, North America, accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global multiple sclerosis therapies market in 2018, owing to rise in U.S. FDA approvals for medications used in the treatment of MS and improved healthcare system in this region. However, LAMEA is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the high prevalence of MS in the Middle East countries.

