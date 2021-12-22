School Furniture Market Report 2021-26: Industry Share, Size, Trends, Analysis And Forecast

school furniture market share

School Furniture Market By Product (Desk and Chairs, Storage, Lab Equipment & Others), Material (Wood Based, Metal Based, Plastic Based & Others) and Region.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global school furniture market size reached US$ 4.97 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to exceed US$ 7.17 Billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

School furniture plays a vital role in transforming a classroom into a dynamic learning environment. The furniture is made from different materials, including wood, metal, and plastic, and is designed to be effective and beneficial for the physical health of students. Well-built desks and chairs are considered instrumental in improving the concentration and overall performance of students. With the introduction of flip classrooms and blended learning formats, portable and adjustable furniture with improved aesthetics, functionality, and comfort is increasingly gaining preference across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/school-furniture-market/requestsample

Global School Furniture Market Trends:

The global school furniture market is primarily being driven by the escalating demand for user friendly and comfortable furniture in the education sector to prevent posture problems in both students and teachers. The introduction of intelligent desks, also known as smart desks, with multi-functional applications is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These desks are increasingly being utilized in laboratories, libraries, and classrooms to offer a convenient environment to students.

Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the importance of education and rising establishment of K-12 schools have boosted the overall enrolment of students across the globe, thereby propelling the demand for desks and chairs. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by governments of several nations to improve the literacy rate are contributing to the growth of the market. Other factors, such as the development of eco-friendly furniture, are driving the market further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3v1UzmN

Market Summary:

On the basis of the product, desks and chairs represent the leading product type. Other segments are storage, lab equipment, and others.

Based on the material, the market has been divided into metal-based, wood-based, plastic-based, and others. Among these, wood-based school furniture exhibits a clear dominance in the market, holding the largest market share.

On a regional basis, the market has been spread across North America (the United States and Canada), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, and others), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and others), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and others) and Middle East and Africa.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being HNI Corporation, Herman Miller, Inc., Smith System Manufacturing Company, Steelcase, Inc., and Knoll, Inc.

Browse other reports:

https://www.newstrail.com/graphene-market-size-share-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026/

https://www.newstrail.com/polyols-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2021-2026/

https://www.newstrail.com/super-absorbent-polymers-market-size-growth-2021-2026/

https://www.newstrail.com/gaming-peripherals-market-size-share-analysis-report-2021-2026/

https://www.newstrail.com/indian-handicrafts-industry-growth-analysis-report-2021-2026/

https://www.newstrail.com/global-aerospace-fasteners-market-size-report-2021-2026/

https://www.newstrail.com/kombucha-market-report-2021-by-tea-types-flavors-and-region/

https://www.newstrail.com/lentil-market-market-outlook-2021-2026-industry-growth-report/

https://www.newstrail.com/construction-and-demolition-waste-management-market-report-2022-2027/

https://www.newstrail.com/gas-insulated-switchgear-market-size-share-2021-2026/

US Home Office Furniture Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800