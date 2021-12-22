Africa E-Learning Market Trends, Size, Share, Key Players, Industry Growth and Opportunity 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report titled, “Africa E-Learning Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the Africa e-learning market reached a value of US$ 2.20 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.



E-learning is an education system based on formalized teaching that incorporates electronic devices and software to facilitate learning. It is a network that offers different learning abilities to undertake self-paced learning and select a personalized learning environment. E-learning is a cost-effective solution as it provides the student with online access to learning materials, which removes geographical obstacles. This platform also enables students to select from a diverse range of specially designed courses and remotely engage in interactive activities.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The education system in Africa has remained underfunded, with most institutions lacking proper infrastructure and teaching staff. Due to this, governmental authorities across the region have been investing in the creation of a modern education system to provide quality education to children. For instance, the African Virtual University (AVU), a pan-African intergovernmental organization, employs information and communication technology to provide quality education and training in more than 27 countries in Africa. The university has partnered with several African tertiary schools and regional and international NGOs. As a result of such collaborations, there has been a rise in the adoption of e-learning technologies in Africa. This factor is further catalyzed by the increasing sales of smartphones and other consumer electronics in the region, along with the rising digitalization in the education sector.

Africa E-Learning Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Africa e-learning market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Via Afrika

Obami

Dapt.io

Eneza Education

Tutor.ng

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Africa e-learning market on the basis of product type, technology, sector and country.

Breakup by Product Type:

Packaged Content

Services

Platforms

Breakup by Technology:

Mobile Learning

Simulation Based Learning

Game Based Learning

Learning Management System (LMS)

Others

Breakup by Sector:

K-12 Sector

Post-Secondary

Corporate and Government Learning

Others

Market Breakup by Country:

South Africa

Morocco

Nigeria

Tunisia

Kenya

Others



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape



