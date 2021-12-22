Indian Advertising Market Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity, Top Companies and Forecast 2021-26

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Indian Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Competitive Analysis Forecast 2021-2026”, the Indian advertising market reached a value of INR 631 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advertising-industry-india/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

Over the years, the Indian advertising industry has creatively evolved as one of the major industries in the tertiary sector. The industry has broadened in every aspect employing more personnel and offering a host of services to its clients such as client servicing, media buying, media planning, creative conceptualization, etc. In addition, media channels in India have also been expanding, providing opportunities for the advertisers to promote their products and services extensively. Although, the traditional media platforms remain the most effective, online and digital advertising are rapidly gaining popularity.

The Indian advertising market is driven by the rising penetration of smartphones and internet in the country which is encouraging the use of digital advertising. Mobile advertising is also expanding due to huge popularity and affordability of smartphones. Favourable support from the government is another factor facilitating the growth of the advertising industry since advertising is a crucial communication material for the government. High rate of economic growth, flourishing businesses, increase in spending power and a rise in the number of brand-conscious consumers in India are some of the other market drivers. As a result of these factors, India is one of the fastest growing advertising markets in Asia Pacific.

Indian Advertising Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Indian advertising market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

FCB-Ulka Advertising Ltd.

McCann Erickson Indi

Rediffusion – DY&R

JWT India

DDB Mudra Group

Ogilvy & Mather India

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Indian advertising market on the basis of television advertising, print advertising, radio advertising, internet/online advertising, mobile advertising and outdoor advertising.

Television Advertising Market

Print Advertising Market

Radio Advertising Market

Internet/Online Advertising Market

Mobile Advertising Market

Outdoor Advertising Market

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/advertising-industry-india

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Related Reports:

Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/photo-printing-merchandise-market

Network Function Virtualization (NFV) Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/network-function-virtualization-market

Long Read Sequencing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/long-read-sequencing-market

Industrial Valves Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/industrial-valves-market

Weather Information Technologies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weather-information-technologies-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.