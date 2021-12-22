Antihypertensive Drugs Market Insights Expected to Reach $28,797 million by 2027 | By Merck KGaA, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc.

Rise in awareness related to treatment of hypertension across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Therapeutic Class (Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Vasodilators, Beta-adrenergic Blockers, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, E-commerce, and Others Distribution Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global antihypertensive drugs market accounted for $22,557 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $28,797 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.1% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in the geriatric population, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in prevalence of hypertension across the globe drive the growth of the global antihypertensive drugs market. However, patent expirations of blockbuster drugs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, high growth potential in developing countries is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Merck KGaA

Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

AstraZeneca plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sanofi S.A.

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Novartis International AG

The demand for antihypertensive drugs is on a rise, owing to surge in incidence of hypertension. Furthermore, rise in awareness related to treatment of hypertension across the globe is another factor that fuels the growth of the market.

Key Findings of the Study:

Calcium channel blockers occupied one-fourths share of the global antihypertensive drugs market in 2018.

The ACE inhibitors segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The vasodilators accounted for more than one-fifths share of the market in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America dominated the market

The global antihypertensive drugs market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to the availability of the antihypertensive drugs and rise in prevalence of hypertension due to surge in geriatric population in the region. However, the market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in awareness related to use of antihypertensive drugs and the presence of active key players in the region.

