RobotiX Institute Receiving High Praise for its Courses and Curriculum

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RobotiX Institute, based in Nashville, with three locations in the Nashville area, namely 10 Burton Hills Blvd, Floor 4, Nashville 37215, 1550 W McEwen Drive Suite 300 Franklin 37067, and 405 Duke Drive Franklin 37067 is offering a host of programming and robotics courses for kids of all ages. They provide in-person and hands-on Lego and VEX robotics programs and remote sessions on computer coding for kids like Python, App development, Scratch programming, Javascript, and Java. These programs are available for elementary, middle school, high-school students, and also for homeschooled kids.

One of their most popular and fun learning programs is their online Python programming course. Both weekday and weekend robotics sessions for kids are available to accommodate the varying needs of school-going as well as homeschooled kids. The Institute also boasts a dynamic and customized curriculum that takes into account the needs of each student. They emphasize the fact that they understand the different needs of each child and hence design the curriculum in such a way that benefits every one of them.

Their classes are focused on providing improved teaching outcomes centered on robotics for kids. Although they start with the basics of Python, they later progress to the advanced stages. The continued efforts of the Institute have seen some really happy customers as is evident from the multiple positive customer reviews. Heather Stephens (parent of a homeschooled child) writes, “We love RobotiX Institute! My son has taken classes for over a year and has learned so much. We couldn't be happier. The owners are great.” Diane Donnelly has gushed about the Institute, writing “Instructors knew what they were doing, kids had fun! No pressure to sign up for anything. The perfect way to get the 3 Robots badges for Girl Scout Juniors. Highly recommend.”

Perhaps the best compliment was posted by Sandi Hearn in March 2020, with the message, "I can’t say enough good things about this company. My 10-year-old has been learning the art of coding and building robots with the company for almost a year now, and he has grown so much. Not only in his abilities with the technology, but in his problem-solving skills, in his team-building and team sport mentality, and in his creativity. Mr. Sk has a gift for supporting the children, while at the same time, letting the children fully lead and depend on the skill of problem-solving. This year, the vex iq team made it to state and was invited to the U.S open! If your child is interested in lego or VEX Robotics, then this is the place for him/her.”

The way that the Institute has crafted the curriculum and implemented it, has certainly invited praise from various corners. Most of the parents that have enrolled their child into their programs have posted 5-star reviews along with gushing messages like Isabel Montemayor, who has written,” My 6-year-old son participated in the summer robotics program and had a great experience! He loves legos! Combining lego building and programming made it so much fun for him. The instructors and their assistants were very knowledgeable and worked well with children. After noticing my son's skill level, they encouraged and guided him to try more advanced building and programming. This boosted his confidence as well as his enjoyment of the summer program. This is a great program for children who love building and STEM activities!”