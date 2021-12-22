Meningococcal Vaccine Market Size Will Becoming Larger and Massively Growing By 2026

Rise in immunization programs worldwide is the major factor that boost the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Meningococcal Vaccine Market by Serogroup (MenACWY, MenB/BC, MenC, MenAC, and MenA), Vaccine Type (Conjugate, Polysaccharide, and Subcapsular), and End User (Pediatric, Adults, and Travelers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global meningococcal vaccine market size was valued at $1,935.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $4,192.6 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, increase in immunization programs across the world, and surge in research and development for vaccine technology drive the global meningococcal vaccine market. However, long duration required for vaccine production and high cost of vaccine development hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in healthcare expenditure and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities in the coming years.

Key Findings Of The Study

As per the serotype, the MenACWY vaccine segment is accounted for the highest market share of 54% in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of the vaccine type, the conjugate vaccine segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 10.2%.

By end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value.

Region wise, North America was the major shareholder and accounted for 49.84% of the meningococcal vaccine market share in 2018.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of meningitis disease and ease in availability of meningococcal vaccine products for treatment of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in outbreaks of meningococcal diseases and widespread availability of products.

