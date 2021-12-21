Submit Release
Trinidad and Tobago COVID-19 Health Travel Advisory

  • TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, December 21 - Botswana
  • Eswatini (formerly Swaziland)
  • Lesotho
  • Malawi
  • Mozambique
  • Namibia
  • South Africa
  • Zimbabwe

However, the public is reminded that all other existing entry requirements, as indicated in the TTravel Pass website - www.ttravelpass.gov.tt, must be adhered to, inclusive of a negative nasopharyngeal (nasal swab) RT-PCR test result taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in Trinidad and Tobago. Members of the public may also visit www.health.gov.tt/health-guidelines-for-travel for further information.

The Ministry will continue to assess the developing situation and advise the population of any adjustments to this Health Travel Advisory, as required.

